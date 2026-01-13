PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 1,800 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,731.98. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $615.60 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $628.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $582.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.52. The firm has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

