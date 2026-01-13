PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys Shares of 9,000 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in DoorDash by 637.5% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after acquiring an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $1,264,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $6,675,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 617,043 shares of company stock worth $130,033,258. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.94.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

