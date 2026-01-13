IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Purchased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. STF Management LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.50.

IDXX opened at $724.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $706.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

