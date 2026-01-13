Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,276,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $327.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $465.70. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.44.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

