Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,694 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total value of $797,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,454.40. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $607,118.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,423.22. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,791 shares of company stock worth $21,991,850. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.