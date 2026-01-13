PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys Shares of 20,000 Cintas Corporation $CTAS

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $193.03 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.64 and its 200-day moving average is $200.50.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $205.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

