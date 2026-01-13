4,477 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $187.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

