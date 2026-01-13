Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 30th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.