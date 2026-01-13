PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Sunday, February 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PFXNZ opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

The PhenixFIN Co 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: PFXNZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by PhenixFIN Co, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of PhenixFIN Corporation. These fixed-rate notes pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 5.25% and mature on September 6, 2028. They trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker PFXNZ, offering investors exposure to the growth of a specialist finance company through a publicly listed bond.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a fintech-driven specialty finance platform that provides receivables financing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in the United States.

