Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 209,610 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $409,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.61 billion, a PE ratio of 427.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.06.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.