Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 172,289 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,289 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of CocaCola worth $422,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.966-2.966 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

