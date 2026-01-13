TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.56% of TE Connectivity worth $363,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.6%

TEL stock opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.