Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $13.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8125.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.4%

JOBY stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,711.68. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,997,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,816,657.24. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,470,074 shares of company stock worth $16,083,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.