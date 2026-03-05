Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,857 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.0%

TMO opened at $513.19 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

