Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at HC Wainwright

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HROW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

HROW opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. Harrow has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.42 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 36.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harrow by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Harrow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

