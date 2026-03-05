Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells $172,910.70 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Emerson sold 810 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,511,052.77. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $215.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.56 and a 1-year high of $264.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release are bullish catalysts — reports say Take?Two has raised guidance as the GTA VI launch comes into focus, which supports revenue upside and long?term growth expectations. Take-Two Raises Guidance

Company guidance and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release are bullish catalysts — reports say Take?Two has raised guidance as the GTA VI launch comes into focus, which supports revenue upside and long?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Major product catalyst: coverage highlights that GTA VI is slated to launch this year — a high?profile release that could materially boost sales, engagement and recurring monetization. Can TTWO Beat the Market?

Major product catalyst: coverage highlights that GTA VI is slated to launch this year — a high?profile release that could materially boost sales, engagement and recurring monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong despite a small Wells Fargo price?target cut (from $301 to $295); the analyst community still skews bullish with an above?market average target. That provides a valuation cushion but also shows varied upside estimates. Wells Fargo PT Change

Analyst support remains strong despite a small Wells Fargo price?target cut (from $301 to $295); the analyst community still skews bullish with an above?market average target. That provides a valuation cushion but also shows varied upside estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Positive momentum and stock?style coverage (Zacks/Yahoo) are calling TTWO a momentum stock, which can attract trend?driven flows but also amplify moves on news. Momentum Coverage

Positive momentum and stock?style coverage (Zacks/Yahoo) are calling TTWO a momentum stock, which can attract trend?driven flows but also amplify moves on news. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CEO Strauss Zelnick: filings show he sold 52,054 shares on Mar 2 and another 7,946 on Mar 3 at ~\$214 — a notable reduction in his stake that often pressures sentiment and can trigger short?term selling. Zelnick Form 4

Large insider selling by CEO Strauss Zelnick: filings show he sold 52,054 shares on Mar 2 and another 7,946 on Mar 3 at ~\$214 — a notable reduction in his stake that often pressures sentiment and can trigger short?term selling. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a spike in put buying (about 9,524 puts, ~21% above average) indicates increased hedging or outright bearish positioning by traders, which can add downside pressure to the stock.

Unusual options activity: a spike in put buying (about 9,524 puts, ~21% above average) indicates increased hedging or outright bearish positioning by traders, which can add downside pressure to the stock. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales (Daniel Emerson and small others) add to the near?term supply narrative, reinforcing investor caution despite long?term catalysts. Emerson Form 4

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

