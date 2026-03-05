Investors Buy Large Volume of Siga Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Siga Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Siga Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Siga Technologies by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Siga Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Siga Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company’s flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.

