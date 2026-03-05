Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $19.44. Arc Resources shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 16,486 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AETUF shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Arc Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised Arc Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arc Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

