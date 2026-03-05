Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Price Target at $25.67

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATYR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,630,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 975,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 158.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,505,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,238 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,630,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 105,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

ATYR stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel protein-based therapies that modulate the extracellular matrix and immune pathways. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company applies its proprietary Extracellular Modulation® platform to identify and optimize biologic candidates for the treatment of rare and serious diseases, including pulmonary sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, and solid tumors.

The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing extracellular proteins to regulate tissue remodeling, cell adhesion, and immune signaling.

