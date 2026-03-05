Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Price Target at $25.67

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
ATYR stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.29.
aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel protein-based therapies that modulate the extracellular matrix and immune pathways. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company applies its proprietary Extracellular Modulation® platform to identify and optimize biologic candidates for the treatment of rare and serious diseases, including pulmonary sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, and solid tumors.
The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing extracellular proteins to regulate tissue remodeling, cell adhesion, and immune signaling.
