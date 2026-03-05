MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,229 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.54% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $142,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,865,000 after buying an additional 392,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,464,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 106,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,936,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $4,512,109.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,896. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 950,822 shares of company stock worth $221,948,944 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $258.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

