Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,442 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Medpace worth $101,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.67.

Shares of MEDP opened at $465.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

