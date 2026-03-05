Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $14.22. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands.

Aisin Seiki Stock Up 12.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Aisin Seiki had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world’s largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company’s core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.