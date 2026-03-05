Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bally’s and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $698.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.45. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bally’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Bally’s by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 35.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corporation is an integrated entertainment company engaged in the ownership, development and operation of land?based casinos, sports betting venues and online gaming platforms. The company leverages the iconic Bally’s brand under a long?term license to provide gaming and hospitality services across multiple channels, including retail casinos, mobile sports wagering and interactive casino games.

The company’s portfolio spans gaming properties in key U.S. jurisdictions such as Rhode Island, Colorado, New Jersey, Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

