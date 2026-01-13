Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $394,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.0% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,155 shares of company stock worth $9,267,593. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.