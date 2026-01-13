New Republic Capital LLC Acquires 6,201 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

