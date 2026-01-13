Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Argyle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $119,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $331.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $333.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

