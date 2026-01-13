Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $173,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,260,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,148,000 after buying an additional 807,916 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,486,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,128,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,478,000 after acquiring an additional 680,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

