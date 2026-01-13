S Bank Fund Management Ltd Buys 4,183 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.7% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Mizuho raised its price target to $390, citing a strong 2026 AI memory outlook — a high-profile analyst boost that likely supports further buying interest.

Zacks added MU to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum and helping justify elevated multiples.

Financial media and retail-focused pieces (The Motley Fool, Yahoo/InsiderMonkey) are highlighting Micron as a core AI-memory/AI-infrastructure play and noting its strong multi-year gains, which attracts momentum buyers.

Long-term performance write-ups (e.g., "If you'd invested $100…") and features on Micron's AI-driven demand are reinforcing the bullish narrative but are background context rather than immediate catalysts.

A Seeking Alpha contributor says they are taking profits after a rapid rerating and issued a rating downgrade — signals that some investors are locking gains and may cap upside in the near term.

Short interest rose meaningfully in late December to ~29.9M shares (about 2.7% of float) with a ~1.0 days-to-cover — higher shorting can add downside pressure or increase volatility on any negative news. (Data reported Jan. 12)

Short interest rose meaningfully in late December to ~29.9M shares (about 2.7% of float) with a ~1.0 days-to-cover — higher shorting can add downside pressure or increase volatility on any negative news. (Data reported Jan. 12) Negative Sentiment: Reports flagging insider selling as the stock approaches highs introduce a cautionary signal for some investors monitoring insider behavior. Sohu: Insider selling trends

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.45.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $345.87 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $348.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

