Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading 58.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 58.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. 830,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 302,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Key Headlines Impacting Eskay Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Eskay Mining this week:

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage and momentum—The AmericanBankingNews piece highlighting ESK’s rally can draw more retail and momentum buyers, reinforcing the price move. Article Title

Coverage and momentum—The AmericanBankingNews piece highlighting ESK’s rally can draw more retail and momentum buyers, reinforcing the price move. Neutral Sentiment: Technical position—Shares are trading above both the 50?day and 200?day averages, which can attract technical traders, but that is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.

Technical position—Shares are trading above both the 50?day and 200?day averages, which can attract technical traders, but that is not a fundamental catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: No clear fundamental catalyst reported—The article does not cite new drill results, financing, or corporate developments to justify the move; ESK is loss-making (negative P/E), has a small market cap and a beta >2, so the rally may be speculative and vulnerable to a sharp reversal.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eskay Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

Eskay Mining Stock Up 58.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.