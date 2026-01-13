Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN) Short Interest Update

Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,505 shares, a growth of 756.1% from the December 15th total of 10,105 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Essential 40 Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

ESN opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Essential 40 Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential 40 Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 91.0%.

About Essential 40 Stock ETF

The Essential 40 Stock ETF (ESN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Essential 40 Stock index. The fund attempts to track an index of 40 US blue-chip stocks that are deemed essential to the US economy by the index provider. Holdings are equally weighted in the index ESN was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by KKM Financial.

