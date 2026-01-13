Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 803.8% in December

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,704 shares, an increase of 803.8% from the December 15th total of 1,295 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Entain has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Entain Company Profile

Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

