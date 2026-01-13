0G Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $185.55 Million (0G)

0G (0G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. 0G has a total market capitalization of $185.55 million and $18.22 million worth of 0G was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0G has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One 0G token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,871.06 or 0.99980718 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,621.10 or 0.99554196 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

0G Profile

0G’s launch date was September 22nd, 2025. 0G’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,243,998 tokens. The Reddit community for 0G is https://reddit.com/r/0glabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0G’s official Twitter account is @0g_foundation. The official message board for 0G is 0g.ai/blog. 0G’s official website is www.0gfoundation.ai.

0G Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0G (0G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. 0G has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 213,243,998 in circulation. The last known price of 0G is 0.8464895 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $18,578,811.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.0gfoundation.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0G directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0G should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0G using one of the exchanges listed above.

