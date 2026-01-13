Analyzing Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Hermes International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.30 $2.35 million $0.03 21.00 Hermes International $16.42 billion 16.66 $4.98 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Hermes International has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Hermes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 1.66% 4.35% 1.93% Hermes International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Logistics and Hermes International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hermes International 0 4 0 1 2.40

Summary

Hermes International beats Greystone Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Hermes International

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

