WeFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (WFI)

WeFi (WFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, WeFi has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One WeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeFi has a total market cap of $73.86 million and $2.72 million worth of WeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeFi Token Profile

WeFi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2024. WeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,134,090 tokens. The official message board for WeFi is medium.com/@wefi_official. WeFi’s official website is wefi.co. WeFi’s official Twitter account is @wefi_official.

WeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeFi (WFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WeFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 77,475,228.84654147 in circulation. The last known price of WeFi is 2.62177771 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,993,901.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wefi.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

