Critical Survey: Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines -87.58% N/A -7.07% Howmet Aerospace 18.18% 29.21% 12.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Howmet Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 2 3 9 1 2.60 Howmet Aerospace 0 4 17 1 2.86

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.46%. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus target price of $222.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howmet Aerospace is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Howmet Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $228.00 million 15.18 -$283.41 million ($2.47) -7.77 Howmet Aerospace $7.43 billion 11.91 $1.16 billion $3.56 61.80

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howmet Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats Intuitive Machines on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.