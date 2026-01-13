Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 341,242 shares, a growth of 199.8% from the December 15th total of 113,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,564,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,564,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Dreamland in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Dreamland has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Dreamland stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Dreamland has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.

We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events. For enterprises, events offer a highly effective way to maximize their engagement with customers, helping enterprises to generate and qualify leads, deepen relationships with customers and build brand loyalty and advocacy, such as promotion of a brand by satisfied customers through customers sharing positive experiences on social media, providing referrals to friends and family, or simply telling others about the brand.

