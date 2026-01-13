SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,340 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 60,265 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 245,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ SMXWW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. SMX has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About SMX (Security Matters) Public
