USD Coin (USDC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.91 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $60.91 billion and $13.80 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.30 or 0.97047449 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 73,048,538,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
