SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from SiteOne Landscape Supply’s conference call:

SiteOne reported solid 2025 results with 4% net sales growth , 1% organic daily sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA of $414.2M (up 10%), and guided 2026 to low single-digit organic daily sales growth, pricing up 1%–3%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $425M–$455M .

, 1% organic daily sales growth and (up 10%), and guided 2026 to low single-digit organic daily sales growth, pricing up 1%–3%, and . Management highlighted meaningful cost and network actions that drove margin expansion — including 20 branch consolidations in Q4, a >200 basis-point improvement in focus-branch EBITDA margin and a >40 basis-point reduction in net delivery expense — and expects continued SG&A leverage in 2026.

in Q4, a >200 basis-point improvement in focus-branch EBITDA margin and a >40 basis-point reduction in net delivery expense — and expects continued SG&A leverage in 2026. M&A remains a core growth lever — SiteOne completed eight small deals in 2025 (~$55M TTM sales), closed its first 2026 acquisition, and has completed 107 acquisitions since 2014 adding about $2.1B of trailing sales, with a robust pipeline and expected normalization of deal sizes in 2026.

adding about $2.1B of trailing sales, with a robust pipeline and expected normalization of deal sizes in 2026. Near-term headwinds include an extra fiscal week in 2026 (a traditionally loss-making period) expected to reduce EBITDA by $4M–$5M , anticipated weakness in new residential construction (20% of sales), higher freight/logistics costs, and dilution from DC expansion ramp-up.

, anticipated weakness in new residential construction (20% of sales), higher freight/logistics costs, and dilution from DC expansion ramp-up. Strategy tailwinds include private-label and digital adoption — private-label mix rose ~100 bps toward ~15% of sales with a long-term target of 25%–30%, and digital sales grew >120% (regular users up ~60%), both of which management expects to help lift gross margins and organic growth.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $159.67. 160,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,598. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,869 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

