Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.5 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 billion.

KUBTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kubota presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of KUBTY traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.77. 10,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09.

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

