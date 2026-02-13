Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTYGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.5 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KUBTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kubota presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KUBTY

Kubota Price Performance

Shares of KUBTY traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.77. 10,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09.

About Kubota

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

Featured Stories

