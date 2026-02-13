Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.5 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 billion.
KUBTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kubota presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.
