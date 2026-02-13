Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.72%.The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Vishay Precision Group’s conference call:

Q4 revenue was $80.6 million (+11% YoY) and the company reported its fifth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill above 1 ; Sensors backlog is at a multi?year high and management expects higher Sensor shipments beginning in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin declined to 37% in Q4 due to roughly $3 million of one?time headwinds (unfavorable product mix, inventory reductions, discrete manufacturing impacts) and FX; management expects gross?margin improvement in Q1.

Business?development initiatives (humanoid robots, semiconductor equipment) produced $37.8 million of orders in 2025, above the $30 million goal, and the company is targeting $45 million in 2026 (?20% growth) as Physical AI and humanoid demand ramps.

VPG reorganized into two new offices (CBPO and COO) to centralize sales/product and operations, will incur about $3 million of incremental SG&A in 2026 for new IT/platforms, and expects meaningful cost savings (management cited a $6 million savings target), creating execution and timing risk.

Financial position supports growth and M&A with $87.4 million cash (net cash ? $66.8 million) and available credit; management guided Q1 revenue to $74–$80 million and set 2026 CapEx of $14–$16 million.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 93,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,944. The stock has a market cap of $601.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Loop Capital set a $44.00 price target on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

