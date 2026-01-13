Contrasting Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 15.24% 8.58% 5.86% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $2.29 billion 20.89 $125.42 million $0.86 127.67 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cameco and First Colombia Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than First Colombia Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Cameco has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cameco and First Colombia Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 2 13 1 2.94 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cameco currently has a consensus price target of $121.68, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Cameco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Summary

Cameco beats First Colombia Gold on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces CANDU reactor fuel bundles and other reactor components. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. The Westinghouse segment engages in the manufacture of nuclear reactor technology original equipment. This segment provides products and services to commercial utilities and government agencies; and outage and maintenance services, engineering support, instrumentation and controls equipment, plant modification, and components and parts to nuclear reactors. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

