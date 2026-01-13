Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.3750.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Payman Khales acquired 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.94 per share, for a total transaction of $203,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,853.10. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 884 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $62,012.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,259.40. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $384,771. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Integer by 50,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 29,500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after buying an additional 29,442,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integer by 885.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,016,000 after acquiring an additional 993,810 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth $41,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Integer by 81.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 766,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $28,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Down 0.9%

Integer stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.