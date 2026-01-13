Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $11.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Quanterix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QTRX

Quanterix Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $343.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Quanterix by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its position in Quanterix by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 957,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 585,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.