GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Down 67.7% in December

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 586,327 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the December 15th total of 1,816,490 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at about $408,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

