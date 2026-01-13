Short Interest in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) Rises By 343.0%

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,325 shares, an increase of 343.0% from the December 15th total of 3,459 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 530,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicom has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.64 million. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 22.47%.

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel?based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge?computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high?performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom’s solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

