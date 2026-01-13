Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, CEO Robert J. Stanley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,310.95. The trade was a 67.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 427,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 66.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 41.24% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.20%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.