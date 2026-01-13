SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,137 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 29.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,500. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $965,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,250. The trade was a 10.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 932,832 shares of company stock valued at $71,184,024 over the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. Tempus AI’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

