SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 56.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 416,337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 954,778 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,931,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,919.84. This trade represents a 5.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,026,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,528,040. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,868,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

