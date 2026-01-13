SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $865,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 17.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 722,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after buying an additional 67,552 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $147,345.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,013.37. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Edward Glazek sold 30,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $3,307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 127,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,171.58. The trade was a 19.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.56. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $113.31.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

